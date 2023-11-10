The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 224.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.

Boston has an average point total of 229.1 in its games this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

Boston has played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 57.1% 120.6 236 108.6 223.4 226.4 Nets 5 62.5% 115.4 236 114.8 223.4 226.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics record 120.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 114.8 the Nets allow.

Boston has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 114.8 points.

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Splits

Celtics and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 4-3 2-0 5-2 Nets 7-1 0-0 5-3

Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights

Celtics Nets 120.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 108.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

