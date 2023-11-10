Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Porzingis, in his last game (November 8 loss against the 76ers), put up 29 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at Porzingis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Nets allowed 23.4 assists per contest last season (third in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 30 22 7 1 1 3 0

