Montana State, Idaho, Week 11 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
With Week 11 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our power rankings below.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
- Last Game: W 45-21 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Idaho
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Weber State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Montana
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 34-7 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
- Last Game: L 34-7 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UC Davis
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: W 37-23 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Portland State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: L 37-23 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: W 48-13 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 45-21 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Weber State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th
- Last Game: W 33-21 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: L 33-21 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 48-13 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: L 27-13 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
