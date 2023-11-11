On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Brad Marchand going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in five of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:09 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:26 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:39 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 3 2 1 20:43 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

