How to Watch the Bruins vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Charlie Coyle scored a hat trick for the Boston Bruins in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, on Saturday in Montréal.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can catch the action on NHL Network and NESN as the Bruins square off against the Canadiens.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction
|Bruins vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Canadiens Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 25 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 43 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|13
|10
|10
|20
|14
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|13
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|18.2%
|Charlie Coyle
|13
|5
|6
|11
|3
|4
|53.2%
|James van Riemsdyk
|13
|4
|6
|10
|3
|0
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|13
|4
|5
|9
|6
|5
|52.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 38 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|13
|5
|8
|13
|6
|3
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|5
|49.7%
|Sean Monahan
|13
|6
|6
|12
|6
|6
|61.2%
|Michael Matheson
|13
|3
|7
|10
|15
|3
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|13
|4
|3
|7
|4
|5
|75%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.