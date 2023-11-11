Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Boston Bruins (11-1-1) take the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders. The contest on Saturday starts at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Bruins have gone 8-1-1 over their past 10 games, scoring 34 goals while allowing 21 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (20.6%).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey contest.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have an 11-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Boston is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- Boston has won the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Bruins are 10-1-1 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 21 points).
- In the five games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Boston is undefeated (6-0-0, 12 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 5-1-1 (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|21st
|1st
|1.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|29th
|14th
|20.93%
|Power Play %
|21.82%
|13th
|2nd
|92.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|22nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.