Bruins vs. Canadiens November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Cole Caufield in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-210)
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network,NESN
Bruins Players to Watch
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 19:23 per game.
- Brad Marchand has chipped in with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).
- Charlie Coyle's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.
- Jeremy Swayman's record is 6-0-0. He has given up nine goals (1.49 goals against average) and racked up 178 saves.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Caufield has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.6 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 9.6%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 13 total points (one per game).
- Montreal's Sean Monahan has posted 12 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and six assists.
- This season, Nicholas Suzuki has scored five goals and contributed seven assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 12.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 56 saves and allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Bruins vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|21st
|1st
|1.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|29th
|14th
|20.93%
|Power Play %
|21.82%
|13th
|2nd
|92.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|22nd
