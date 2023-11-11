Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Cole Caufield in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 19:23 per game.

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

Charlie Coyle's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 6-0-0. He has given up nine goals (1.49 goals against average) and racked up 178 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.6 per game), averaging four shots per game and shooting 9.6%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 13 total points (one per game).

Montreal's Sean Monahan has posted 12 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and six assists.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has scored five goals and contributed seven assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 56 saves and allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Bruins vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 12th 31.9 Shots 29.6 22nd 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.5 29th 14th 20.93% Power Play % 21.82% 13th 2nd 92.16% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 22nd

