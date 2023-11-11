Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After Charlie Coyle's three-goal game in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 80.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-2).
- Boston has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.
- Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of 13 games this season.
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|43 (14th)
|Goals
|38 (21st)
|25 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (20th)
|9 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (9th)
|4 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Boston has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over four times.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 43 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 25 (just 1.9 per game).
- With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
