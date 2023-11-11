The Boston Celtics (6-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (4-4) on November 11, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Boston is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics score are 12.1 more points than the Raptors allow (108.5).

When Boston scores more than 108.5 points, it is 5-1.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics posted 120.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston gave up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 112.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics fared better at home last season, draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries