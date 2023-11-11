The Boston Celtics (6-2) square off against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Dennis Schroder of the Raptors are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, TSN

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Nets, 121-107, on Friday. Jaylen Brown led the way with 28 points, plus three boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 28 3 5 1 0 5 Jayson Tatum 23 10 3 0 0 4 Sam Hauser 15 2 1 0 0 5

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Brown's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 62.5% from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 4 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

