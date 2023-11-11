Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
Can we expect Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- DeBrusk has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
- DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
