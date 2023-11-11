Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
Can we count on Jakub Lauko finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
