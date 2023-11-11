Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
