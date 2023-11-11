Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Knox County, Maine? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Medomak Valley High School at Oceanside-East High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Hampden, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
