Will Patrick Brown Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Patrick Brown to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
