The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3.

TCU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Big 12 -200 Bet $200 to win $100 TCU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

