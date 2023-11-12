Will Demario Douglas Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Demario Douglas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. All of Douglas' stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 10, Douglas has 24 receptions for 277 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 29 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 37 occasions.
Demario Douglas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- DeVante Parker (LP/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
Douglas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|37
|24
|277
|140
|0
|11.5
Douglas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|40
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|45
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|1
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|7
|5
|55
|0
