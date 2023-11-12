Sunday's horse racing schedule has plenty of thrilling races in store. Catch all of the action on America's Day At the Races.

Watch horse racing action on Fubo!

Horse Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with horse racing action all year long on Fubo!