Hunter Henry has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Colts concede 235 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Henry has racked up 277 receiving yards (to average 30.8 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 40 targets.

Henry vs. the Colts

Henry vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Indianapolis on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 235 yards per contest this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

The Colts have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this season.

Henry has received 12.4% of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (88th in league play), racking up 277 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Henry has tallied a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Henry has been targeted three times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

