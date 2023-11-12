When the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, Hunter Henry will face a Colts pass defense featuring Kenny Moore II. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Patriots vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Hunter Henry Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 45.7 5.1 12 138 5.05

Hunter Henry vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

Hunter Henry & the Patriots' Offense

Hunter Henry's 277 receiving yards (30.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 41 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, New England is 18th in the NFL in passing yards (1,823) and 19th in passing touchdowns (10).

The Patriots' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 15 points per contest. In terms of yards, the team ranks 21st with 2,605 total yards (289.4 per game).

New England is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 35.8 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Patriots air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 61 tackles, seven TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Indianapolis has given up the sixth-most in the league at 2,115 (235 per game).

The Colts average 26.9 points conceded per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Colts this season.

Hunter Henry vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

Hunter Henry Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 41 38 Def. Targets Receptions 27 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 277 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 30.8 6.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 58 7 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

