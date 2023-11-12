The Maine Black Bears (1-1) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Stats Insights

Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents made.

In games Maine shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-9 overall.

The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors finished 362nd.

Last year, the Black Bears averaged 68.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors allowed.

Maine went 12-8 last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Maine posted 16.7 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (61.8).

When playing at home, the Black Bears surrendered 5.1 fewer points per game (67) than in road games (72.1).

Maine sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule