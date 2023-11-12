The Maine Black Bears (1-1) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents made.
  • In games Maine shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-9 overall.
  • The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors finished 362nd.
  • Last year, the Black Bears averaged 68.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors allowed.
  • Maine went 12-8 last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Maine posted 16.7 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (61.8).
  • When playing at home, the Black Bears surrendered 5.1 fewer points per game (67) than in road games (72.1).
  • Maine sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Charlotte L 69-52 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/8/2023 Maine-Presque Isle W 111-59 Cross Insurance Center
11/12/2023 Merrimack - Cross Insurance Center
11/16/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.