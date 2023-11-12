The Maine Black Bears (1-1) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Merrimack Betting Trends (2022-23)

Maine compiled a 16-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 12 Black Bears games went over the point total.

Merrimack compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

In Warriors games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.