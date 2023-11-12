Maine vs. Merrimack November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (1-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Maine vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maine Rank
|Maine AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|359th
|27.0
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
