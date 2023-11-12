The Maine Black Bears (1-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Merrimack Game Information

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Maine vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maine Rank Maine AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 62.6 351st
162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 62.3 16th
359th 27.0 Rebounds 26.2 362nd
334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
128th 13.7 Assists 12.6 211th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.2 304th

