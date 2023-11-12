The Maine Black Bears (1-1) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) take the floor at Cross Insurance Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Maine vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

Merrimack (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.7% less often than Maine (16-8-0) last year.

Maine vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 68.5 131.1 69.7 132 138.1 Merrimack 62.6 131.1 62.3 132 128.5

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Black Bears scored 6.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Warriors allowed (62.3).

Maine had a 14-3 record against the spread and a 12-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Maine vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 16-8-0 12-12-0 Merrimack 14-14-0 9-19-0

Maine vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Merrimack 8-4 Home Record 10-6 5-12 Away Record 8-8 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

