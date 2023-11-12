The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) square off against the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Colts matching up with the Patriots, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have had the lead three times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Colts have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time in nine games this year.

In nine games this year, the Colts have won the second quarter four times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

In nine games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the third quarter six times and outscored their opponent three times.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' nine games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Colts have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have led after the first half in five games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in four games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Colts have been winning five times and have been behind four times.

2nd Half

The Patriots have won the second half in two games this season (0-2 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in seven games (2-5).

The Colts have won the second half in four games this season (2-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in five games (2-3).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.2 points on average in the second half.

