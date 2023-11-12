The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Before the Colts play the Patriots, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Patriots vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1.5 43 -130 +110

Patriots vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played three games this season that finished with a point total above 43 points.

New England's matchups this season have a 41.9-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Patriots have covered the spread only twice in nine games with a set spread.

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

New England is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Indianapolis Colts

The average total in Indianapolis' contests this year is 43.3, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colts have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they won.

Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Colts vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 25.8 5 26.9 29 43.3 6 9 Patriots 15 29 25.3 27 41.9 3 9

Patriots vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

In the Patriots' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Colts have a -10-point scoring differential on the season (-1.1 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (93 total points, 10.3 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-10 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Patriots (-93 total points, -10.3 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 42.2 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.0 23.5 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23.0 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

