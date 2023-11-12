Brentford FC versus Liverpool FC is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups.

Coverage of all Premier League action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch Liverpool FC vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC journeys to match up with Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-255)

Liverpool FC (-255) Underdog: Brentford FC (+650)

Brentford FC (+650) Draw: (+425)

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham

Fulham makes the trip to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-170)

Aston Villa (-170) Underdog: Fulham (+475)

Fulham (+475) Draw: (+320)

Watch West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest travels to take on West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: West Ham United (-110)

West Ham United (-110) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+300)

Nottingham Forest (+300) Draw: (+270)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to match up with Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-380)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-380) Underdog: Sheffield United (+950)

Sheffield United (+950) Draw: (+550)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Manchester City journeys to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Manchester City (-140)

Manchester City (-140) Underdog: Chelsea FC (+400)

Chelsea FC (+400) Draw: (+285)

