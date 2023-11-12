2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emily Kristine Pedersen is atop the field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican after three rounds of play, with a score of -18. Play continues at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, watch the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- Start Time: 6:55 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|1st
|-18
|63-65-64
|Amy Yang
|2nd
|-15
|69-65-61
|Lilia Vu
|2nd
|-15
|67-66-62
|Patty Tavatanakit
|4th
|-13
|63-72-62
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|4th
|-13
|65-67-65
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|6:55 AM ET
|Gemma Dryburgh (+4/70th), Frida Kinhult (+3/69th)
|7:03 AM ET
|Ashleigh Buhai (+1/66th), Min Lee (+1/66th)
|10:40 AM ET
|Ruoning Yin (-11/9th), Minami Katsu (-12/8th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-13/4th)
|10:29 AM ET
|Stephanie Kyriacou (-11/9th), Wei-ling Hsu (-10/12th), Megan Khang (-11/9th)
|10:18 AM ET
|Sarah Schmelzel (-9/15th), Alexis Thompson (-10/12th), Amanda Doherty (-10/12th)
|10:07 AM ET
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-8/17th), Gina Kim (-8/17th), Lindy Duncan (-9/15th)
|9:56 AM ET
|Rachel Kuehn (-8/17th), Nelly Korda (-8/17th), Jaravee Boonchant (-8/17th)
|9:45 AM ET
|Louise Rydqvist (-7/24th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-8/17th), Wichanee Meechai (-8/17th)
|9:34 AM ET
|Ally Ewing (-7/24th), Hae-Ran Ryu (-7/24th), Bianca Pagdanganan (-7/24th)
|9:23 AM ET
|Lydia Ko (-7/24th), Matilda Castren (-7/24th), Linn Grant (-7/24th)
