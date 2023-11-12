2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Emily Kristine Pedersen currently leads the way (-18, +125 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican .
Want to place a bet on The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 6:55 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win
Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-18)
- Odds to Win: +125
Pedersen Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|2
|2nd
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|8
|3
|1st
|Round 3
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|7th
Click here to bet on Pedersen at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Lilia Vu
- Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +260
Vu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|31st
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|7
|3
|8th
|Round 3
|62
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
Click here to bet on Vu with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Amy Yang
- Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +550
Yang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-1
|4
|3
|62nd
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|61
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
Want to place a bet on Yang in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Alison Lee
- Tee Time: 10:51 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-13)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|5
|3
|46th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|14th
|Round 3
|62
|-8
|6
|0
|2nd
Think Lee can win The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Maria Gabriela Lopez
- Tee Time: 10:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-13)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Lopez Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|11th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|14th
|Round 3
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|10th
Click here to bet on Lopez at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican with BetMGM Sportsbook!
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Patty Tavatanakit
|4th (-13)
|+1600
|Azahara Munoz
|4th (-13)
|+3000
|Ruoning Yin
|9th (-11)
|+5000
|Megan Khang
|9th (-11)
|+5000
|Minami Katsu
|8th (-12)
|+5000
|Alexis Thompson
|12th (-10)
|+10000
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|9th (-11)
|+11000
|Wei-ling Hsu
|12th (-10)
|+35000
|Nelly Korda
|17th (-8)
|+40000
|Sarah Kemp
|62nd (-1)
|+50000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.