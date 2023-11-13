Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 117-94 win against the Raptors, Horford had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

We're going to break down Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last season, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 26 8 7 2 2 0 0

