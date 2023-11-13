The New York Knicks (5-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Knicks 103

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-12.7)

Celtics (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.4

Both the Celtics and the Knicks have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this season, resulting in a 6-3-0 ATS record for the Celts and a 6-3-0 record for the Knicks.

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (three out of nine).

The Celtics have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season, higher than the .000 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (0-3).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are allowing 106.8 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, putting up 120.2 points per contest (fourth-best).

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 49.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics are delivering 25 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston, who ranks eighth in the league with 12.7 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 15.8 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 14th in the league at 36.1%.

