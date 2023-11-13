Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Boston Celtics (3-0) welcome in the New York Knicks (1-2) at TD Garden, beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points last season, plus 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He sank 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Last season, Derrick White collected 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

RJ Barrett recorded 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Celtics vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Knicks 117.9 Points Avg. 116 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47% 37.6% Three Point % 35.4%

