How to Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (5-4) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on November 13, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Boston has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.
- The Celtics record 17 more points per game (120.2) than the Knicks give up (103.2).
- Boston has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 103.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are scoring 14 more points per game (128) than they are when playing on the road (114).
- Boston allows 104 points per game at home this year, compared to 109 away from home.
- The Celtics are sinking 17.5 treys per game with a 41.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.1 more threes and 8.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Knee
