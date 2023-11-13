Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle and others when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: +122)
  • Tatum's 29.7 points per game average is 3.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points per game, 2.2 more than Monday's prop total.
  • His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
  • Brown has picked up 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).
  • He has connected on 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 18.5-point over/under for Kristaps Porzingis on Monday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (7.5).
  • Porzingis has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -192)
  • Randle's 13.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 22.5 points. That is 2.5 more than his season average of 20.
  • He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Brunson has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.