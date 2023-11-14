Bruins vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 14
The injury report for the Boston Bruins (11-1-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Brandon Biro
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins rank 17th in the league with 45 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +17.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 44 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Buffalo's total of 47 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 19th in the league.
- Their -3 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Sabres (+125)
|6.5
