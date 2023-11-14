The Boston Bruins (11-1-2) will visit the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN is the spot to tune in to watch the Bruins and the Sabres take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 28 total goals (only two per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins rank 18th in the league with 45 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 14 10 11 21 14 7 0% Brad Marchand 14 7 8 15 11 7 16.7% Charlie Coyle 14 5 6 11 5 5 53.4% Charlie McAvoy 10 2 9 11 11 2 - Pavel Zacha 14 5 5 10 6 5 51.9%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 47 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.

The Sabres have 44 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players