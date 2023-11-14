The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 17:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In two of 10 games this year, McAvoy has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 10 games this year, McAvoy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in five of 10 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

McAvoy's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 11 Points 3 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.