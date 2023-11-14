Should you wager on Jakub Lauko to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

