Tuesday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) and Maine Black Bears (2-1) squaring off at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Black Bears won their last matchup 69-48 against UMass on Sunday.

Maine vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 61, Maine 60

Other America East Predictions

Maine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) and gave up 60.3 (74th in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Maine posted 61.8 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (59.7 points per game) was 2.1 PPG lower.

The Black Bears put up 62.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (56.9).

When playing at home, Maine allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (57.7) than in road games (61.9).

