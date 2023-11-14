Top Thunder vs. Spurs Players to Watch - November 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are slated to play on Tuesday at Paycom Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder's Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Thunder topped the Suns 111-99. With 35 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|35
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jalen Williams
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Chet Holmgren
|18
|6
|4
|0
|2
|3
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Heat, 118-113, on Sunday. Keldon Johnson was their top scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|3
|Zach Collins
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|18
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 boards per contest.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
- Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 4 assists and 3.7 boards per game.
- Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 9 points, 5 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama gets the Spurs 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
- Devin Vassell contributes with 20.7 points per game, plus 3 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Zach Collins gives the Spurs 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, plus 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Tre Jones provides the Spurs 9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.
