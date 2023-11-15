Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (8-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Celtics claimed a 114-98 win against the Knicks. In the victory, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 35 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Out Foot Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Knee 20.7 7.7 1.3

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Nicolas Batum: Out (Personal)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3.5 223.5

