How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's best teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), take the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.
- The Celtics average 119.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.7 the 76ers give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 7-0.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 125.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 102.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Illness
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Knee
