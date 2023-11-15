How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Tune in to TNT and Max to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Flyers hit the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|Hurricanes
|3-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 49 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 11th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|12
|4
|9
|13
|6
|4
|51.8%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|15
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|49.4%
|Brady Skjei
|15
|2
|10
|12
|4
|5
|-
|Martin Necas
|15
|5
|7
|12
|8
|3
|41.8%
|Seth Jarvis
|15
|5
|5
|10
|5
|9
|51.1%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 46 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.
- With 48 goals (3.2 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|15
|2
|12
|14
|15
|8
|-
|Travis Konecny
|15
|9
|4
|13
|3
|11
|18.8%
|Cam Atkinson
|15
|8
|4
|12
|7
|6
|-
|Joel Farabee
|15
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|42.9%
|Sean Couturier
|13
|3
|7
|10
|7
|12
|48.7%
