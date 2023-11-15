Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 win over the Knicks, Holiday had 14 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Holiday's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 110.9 points per game last season made the 76ers the third-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per game last season, second in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 35 12 5 5 2 0 1

