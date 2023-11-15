Kristaps Porzingis plus his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 114-98 win over the Knicks (his most recent game) Porzingis posted 21 points and six rebounds.

Below, we look at Porzingis' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-133)

Over 6.5 (-133) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 31 29 6 3 2 1 0

