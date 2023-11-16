How to Watch Maine vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Demons' opponents hit.
- Maine went 10-6 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.
- Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Black Bears scored were only 3.6 fewer points than the Demons allowed (72.1).
- Maine went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- Maine posted 78.5 points per game last year at home, which was 16.7 more points than it averaged away from home (61.8).
- The Black Bears gave up 67.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 on the road.
- In home games, Maine made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 69-52
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Maine-Presque Isle
|W 111-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|L 71-65
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/16/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
