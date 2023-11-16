Thursday's game at UNF Arena has the Maine Black Bears (1-2) taking on the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on November 16. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 victory for Maine.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Maine vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 76, Northwestern State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-6.6)

Maine (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Maine Performance Insights

Last year Maine posted 68.5 points per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 69.7 points per contest (162nd-ranked).

While the Black Bears were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 27 (0-worst), they ranked 247th in college basketball with 32.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Maine ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.7 per game.

The Black Bears committed 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

With 6.6 threes per game, the Black Bears were 266th in the nation. They owned a 33% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Maine allowed 7 treys per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.3% (223rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Maine took 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 35.1% from three-point land (25.3% of the team's baskets).

