The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) play the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maine vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 68.5 262nd
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
270th 30.1 Rebounds 27 359th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th
211th 12.6 Assists 13.7 128th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

