The Northwestern State Demons (1-2) host the Maine Black Bears (1-2) at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

In Maine's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Against the spread, the Black Bears were 16-8-0 last year.

Maine (16-8-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% more often than Northwestern State (17-13-0) last season.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern State 74.6 143.1 72.1 141.8 143.3 Maine 68.5 143.1 69.7 141.8 138.1

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, only 3.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Demons gave up to opponents.

Maine put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0 Maine 16-8-0 12-12-0

Maine vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern State Maine 10-3 Home Record 8-4 10-7 Away Record 5-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

