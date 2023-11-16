Maine vs. Northwestern State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Northwestern State Demons (1-2) host the Maine Black Bears (1-2) at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Maine vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Black Bears Betting Records & Stats
- In Maine's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
- Against the spread, the Black Bears were 16-8-0 last year.
- Maine (16-8-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% more often than Northwestern State (17-13-0) last season.
Maine vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern State
|74.6
|143.1
|72.1
|141.8
|143.3
|Maine
|68.5
|143.1
|69.7
|141.8
|138.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Maine Insights & Trends
- The Black Bears scored an average of 68.5 points per game last year, only 3.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Demons gave up to opponents.
- Maine put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Maine vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern State
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|Maine
|16-8-0
|12-12-0
Maine vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern State
|Maine
|10-3
|Home Record
|8-4
|10-7
|Away Record
|5-12
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|10-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.8
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.