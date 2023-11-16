Ravens vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens and Bengals betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Thursday.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|3.5
|46
|-190
|+155
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore has had an average of 42.4 points in their games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Ravens have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-4-0).
- The Ravens are 6-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Baltimore has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).
Cincinnati Bengals
- The Bengals have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 46 points.
- Cincinnati's games this season have had an average of 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bengals have covered the spread four times over nine games with a set spread.
- The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
Ravens vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|27
|2
|15.7
|3
|42.4
|3
|10
|Bengals
|20.2
|21
|21.3
|13
|45.5
|4
|9
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends
Ravens
- Baltimore has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In Baltimore's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- In matchups against teams in the same division, the Ravens are scoring 24 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 19.3 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 15.7 points per game in all games.
- The Ravens have totaled 113 more points than their opponents this season (11.3 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 10 points (1.1 per game).
Bengals
- Over its last three contests, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Bengals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Bengals are scoring fewer points in divisional games (13.5 per game) than overall (20.2), and conceding more points in the division (25.5) than overall (21.3).
- The Ravens have totaled 113 more points than their opponents this season (11.3 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 10 points (1.1 per game).
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|42.8
|42
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|24.6
|23.4
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|3-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|46.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.8
|23.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-1
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
